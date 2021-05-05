Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

SIOX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd.

Shares of SIOX stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.65. 4,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.21 million and a P/E ratio of -1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.73. Sio Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $5.74.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Pavan Cheruvu purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $248,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,456.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

