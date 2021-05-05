Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,558 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 35.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 98.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU stock traded up $1.25 on Wednesday, reaching $85.66. The stock had a trading volume of 545,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,381,920. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.16. The stock has a market cap of $96.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total value of $2,341,054.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,466,969.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $427,627.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 303,252 shares in the company, valued at $26,019,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,507 shares of company stock worth $6,055,125 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MU. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.74.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

