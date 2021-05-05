Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Purchases 418 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Prologis during the first quarter valued at $255,000. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 24.4% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 27.3% during the first quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 38,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,293 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 200,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLD stock traded down $2.11 on Wednesday, reaching $113.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797,592. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.93. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.12 and a 12-month high of $116.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $83.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.56, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 76.13%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Prologis in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.17.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

