Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Lowers Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC cut its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 25.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 23.9% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.98 per share, for a total transaction of $80,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRU traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.42. 80,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,347,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.02 and its 200 day moving average is $82.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -284.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $48.52 and a one year high of $102.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.35%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.57.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

