Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) Short Interest Down 15.5% in April

Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,400 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the March 31st total of 212,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, Desjardins began coverage on Karora Resources in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Karora Resources stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.14. 367,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,182. Karora Resources has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $3.57.

Karora Resources Inc engages in the exploration and production of mineral resources in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

