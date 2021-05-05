Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 6,199 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,734% compared to the average daily volume of 338 put options.

JEF traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.81. The company had a trading volume of 29,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.46. Jefferies Financial Group has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $34.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.68.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

JEF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $315,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,302.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $731,260 over the last three months. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,855,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,847,000 after purchasing an additional 199,791 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,844,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,963,000 after buying an additional 14,191 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $69,150,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 932.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,779,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,557,000 after buying an additional 1,606,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,884,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

