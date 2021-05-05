Analysts Set TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) PT at $181.38

Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $181.38.

BLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $236.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

In other news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,909,400.00. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total value of $36,275.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,786.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLD. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 56,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,867,000 after purchasing an additional 12,119 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TopBuild by 9.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 6.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter worth about $43,980,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in TopBuild by 2.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BLD traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $231.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,125. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $216.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. TopBuild has a 1 year low of $80.77 and a 1 year high of $235.50.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $721.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.26 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TopBuild will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

