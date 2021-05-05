Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Position Trimmed by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,095 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 0.9% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Financial Counselors Inc. owned 0.28% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $38,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,258,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,004,000 after acquiring an additional 60,856 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,885,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,160,000 after acquiring an additional 388,984 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 997,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,464,000 after acquiring an additional 24,795 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 757,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,264,000 after buying an additional 31,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 692,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,900,000 after buying an additional 11,442 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $136.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,042. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.37. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $89.33 and a 52 week high of $142.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

