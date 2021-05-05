Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,644 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,394% compared to the average daily volume of 177 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY traded down $11.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.45. 144,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,956. Mercury Systems has a 52-week low of $59.88 and a 52-week high of $92.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.43.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $256.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.28 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Mercury Systems news, CFO Michael Ruppert sold 6,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $450,255.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,345,581.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $54,970.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,540.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,505,489 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 30.9% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 94,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,477,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 17.5% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 15,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 645.0% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 511,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,156,000 after buying an additional 443,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

MRCY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $94.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.29.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

