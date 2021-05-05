10,535 Shares in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Bought by Jordan Park Group LLC

Jordan Park Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of ARKK stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $113.89. 523,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,362,090. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.98. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $54.31 and a 52-week high of $159.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.