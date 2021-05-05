Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Has $3.03 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 43.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,183 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 1.6% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 25,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.68. 47,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,944,855. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $63.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.89.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

