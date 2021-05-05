Brokerages Set Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) PT at $80.85

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.85.

RUN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $116.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company.

Sunrun stock traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.40. The stock had a trading volume of 257,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,958,038. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 1,085.52 and a beta of 2.32. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.71.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.13). Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $320.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.90 million. Research analysts predict that Sunrun will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $160,719.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,410.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerald Alan Risk sold 47,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total transaction of $3,698,678.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 308,954 shares of company stock valued at $19,596,445 over the last ninety days. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. FMR LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 232.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,629,547 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,055,698,000 after acquiring an additional 20,720,304 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sunrun by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,631,994 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,639,588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448,011 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sunrun by 1,015.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $333,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382,193 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Sunrun by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,356,346 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $163,483,000 after purchasing an additional 464,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 280.4% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,734,295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $120,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,389 shares during the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

