Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Investec cut shares of Petrofac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

OTCMKTS POFCY remained flat at $$0.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $622.64 million, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.86. Petrofac has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

