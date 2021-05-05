Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NUS shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $343,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 86,735 shares in the company, valued at $4,255,219.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 2,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $118,182.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,902.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,373. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NUS traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.53. 10,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,786. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52 week low of $26.83 and a 52 week high of $63.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.21. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $748.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.03%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

