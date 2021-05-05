Klingman & Associates LLC Has $575,000 Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $646,570,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,396,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,210,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,349 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PPG Industries by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,117,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $305,378,000 after buying an additional 671,287 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,792,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 243,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,119,000 after buying an additional 172,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPG traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $178.92. 9,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,085. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.60. The company has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $179.56.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

In related news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,759,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PPG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.13.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

