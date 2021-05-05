Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up about 2.1% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.62.

Shares of AMGN traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $248.17. 37,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,724,455. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $249.16 and a 200-day moving average of $236.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

