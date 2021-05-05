SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by American Assets Capital Advisers LLC

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC reduced its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,802 shares during the period. SBA Communications accounts for approximately 2.6% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SBA Communications worth $19,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.23.

In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total value of $214,313.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,662.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,773.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,710 shares in the company, valued at $8,295,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBAC stock traded down $3.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $293.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,939. The company has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1,979.20 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $328.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $283.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.41.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.79 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.33%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.