Royal Fund Management LLC Has $14.44 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Royal Fund Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 2.6% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $14,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WT Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 50,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 444.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 89,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,460,000 after purchasing an additional 69,013 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.34. The company had a trading volume of 50,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,373,456. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.49. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $138.37 and a twelve month high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.