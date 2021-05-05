Lagardère SCA (EPA:MMB) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.24

Shares of Lagardère SCA (EPA:MMB) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €21.24 ($24.99) and traded as high as €22.60 ($26.59). Lagardère SCA shares last traded at €22.38 ($26.33), with a volume of 211,787 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of €22.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of €21.23.

Lagardère SCA Company Profile (EPA:MMB)

LagardÃ¨re SCA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution businesses worldwide. It operates through two divisions: LagardÃ¨re Publishing, and LagardÃ¨re Travel Retail. The LagardÃ¨re Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, youth works, mobile games, board games, and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Lagardère SCA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lagardère SCA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.