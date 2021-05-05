HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:HFC traded down $2.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.19. The stock had a trading volume of 216,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,961. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.94 and its 200 day moving average is $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.68. HollyFrontier has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $42.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 3,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $124,356.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,189.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.71.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

