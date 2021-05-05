Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.490-0.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $925 million-$945 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $930.45 million.Ribbon Communications also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.090-0.110 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ribbon Communications from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBBN traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.44. 12,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,202. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day moving average is $7.18. Ribbon Communications has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Ribbon Communications had a negative return on equity of 34.72% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ribbon Communications will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sam Bucci sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $66,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,947 shares in the company, valued at $599,972.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

