AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) Short Interest Down 17.3% in April

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the March 31st total of 53,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 293,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of IMPX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,656. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90. AEA-Bridges Impact has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $11.42.

Get AEA-Bridges Impact alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. LGL Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact in the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact in the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000.

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for AEA-Bridges Impact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEA-Bridges Impact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.