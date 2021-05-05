Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,400 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the March 31st total of 227,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of NYSE LNN traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.99. The company had a trading volume of 698 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,750. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.77 and a beta of 0.32. Lindsay has a 52 week low of $81.13 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.75 and its 200 day moving average is $141.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $143.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.50 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lindsay will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lindsay in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Lindsay during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lindsay during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lindsay by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Kepos Capital LP raised its stake in Lindsay by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

