Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Short Interest Down 18.6% in April

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,390,000 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the March 31st total of 5,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $215,708,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 153.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,228,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,243 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,058,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,815 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,382,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,160,000.

EPRT stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.22. 19,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,869. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a current ratio of 14.29. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.46 and a 52 week high of $26.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.32.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 3.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 152.38%.

EPRT has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.95.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

