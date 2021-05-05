Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (OTCMKTS:ELPVY) Short Interest Update

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (OTCMKTS:ELPVY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the March 31st total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELPVY remained flat at $$1.30 during trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average of $9.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.42.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (OTCMKTS:ELPVY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 18.43%.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.083 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

