Lamprell (LON:LAM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $55.49

Shares of Lamprell plc (LON:LAM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 55.49 ($0.72) and traded as high as GBX 63 ($0.82). Lamprell shares last traded at GBX 63 ($0.82), with a volume of 293,513 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.23. The stock has a market cap of £213.92 million and a PE ratio of -1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 62.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 55.64.

About Lamprell (LON:LAM)

Lamprell plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides fabrication, engineering, installation, and contracting services to the offshore and onshore oil and gas, and renewable energy industries in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. It operates through three segments: Rigs; Engineering Procurement, Construction & Installation (EPCI); and Contracting Services.

