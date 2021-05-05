Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,247.49

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,247.49 ($16.30) and traded as high as GBX 1,415 ($18.49). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 1,385 ($18.10), with a volume of 45,839 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,448.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,250.09. The company has a market cap of £806.97 million and a PE ratio of -40.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.40.

In related news, insider Stephen Goodyear bought 5,000 shares of Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,350 ($17.64) per share, with a total value of £67,500 ($88,189.18).

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

