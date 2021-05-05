district0x (DNT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $20.80 Million

district0x (CURRENCY:DNT) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. district0x has a market capitalization of $191.05 million and approximately $20.80 million worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One district0x coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000555 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, district0x has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.97 or 0.00083682 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00018878 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.97 or 0.00067984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $470.17 or 0.00820166 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.58 or 0.00100447 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,407.36 or 0.09432635 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00044075 BTC.

district0x Coin Profile

district0x is a coin. It was first traded on July 18th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. district0x’s official website is district0x.io . district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for district0x is /r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a collective of decentralized marketplaces and communities, hereafter referred to as districts. Districts exist as decentralized autonomous organizations on the district0x Network, built upon a standard open source framework comprised of Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries, hereafter referred to as d0xINFRA. d0xINFRA provides districts with the core functionalities required to operate an online market or community. The district0x Network Token can be used to signal what districts should be built and deployed by the district0x Project team and can be staked to gain access to voting rights in any district on the district0x Network. “

Buying and Selling district0x

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as district0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade district0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase district0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

