We Are One Seven LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

We Are One Seven LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 6.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,585,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 48.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 123.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 16,214 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 44,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,656,000 after acquiring an additional 10,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 61,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,507,000 after acquiring an additional 14,310 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $255.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,713. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $251.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.17. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $169.17 and a 12-month high of $263.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.