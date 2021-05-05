Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Sells 39,599 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 292,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,599 shares during the quarter. Newell Brands makes up approximately 6.1% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $7,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NWL. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Newell Brands by 350.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Newell Brands by 190.0% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist increased their price target on Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.40. The stock had a trading volume of 75,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,880,130. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.07, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.64. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.12%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

