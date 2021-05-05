SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Diversified Investment Strategies LLC

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 55.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,103 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 38,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period.

SLYV stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,715. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $39.17 and a 52-week high of $87.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.64.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

