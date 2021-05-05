Arbidex One Day Volume Reaches $306.00 (ABX)

Arbidex (CURRENCY:ABX) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Arbidex has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $306.00 worth of Arbidex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Arbidex has traded 70.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Arbidex coin can now be purchased for $0.0516 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.97 or 0.00083682 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00018878 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.97 or 0.00067984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $470.17 or 0.00820166 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.58 or 0.00100447 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,407.36 or 0.09432635 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00044075 BTC.

Arbidex Coin Profile

Arbidex (ABX) is a coin. Arbidex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,354,622 coins. The official message board for Arbidex is medium.com/@arbidexpromo . Arbidex’s official Twitter account is @ArbidexToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arbidex’s official website is www.arbidex.uk.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbidex is a trading platform that connects major exchanges within a single-window interface. Arbidex is connected to the exchanges using an API interface, receiving and analyzing up-to-date data: it scans asset prices on each particular exchange in real-time. Arbidex allows users to trade via one platform account across all the exchanges at one time. This is done through Arbidex’s corporate accounts that are used directly for trading on specific exchanges. The use of corporate accounts also offers users an additional advantage – reduced trading commissions: the minimum fees are 0.05% for “ultimate” users. “

Arbidex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbidex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arbidex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arbidex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

