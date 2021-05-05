PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th.

PMX stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.46. 36,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,882. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.03. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $12.82.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

