PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th.
PMX stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.46. 36,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,882. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.03. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $12.82.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile
