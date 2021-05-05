Zacks: Brokerages Expect Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) will report ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Metacrine’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Metacrine will report full year earnings of ($2.68) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.27) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Metacrine.

Get Metacrine alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Metacrine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Metacrine in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Metacrine in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.62. The company had a trading volume of 868 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,816. Metacrine has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $16.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 27.04, a current ratio of 27.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Metacrine in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Metacrine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Metacrine in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metacrine in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Metacrine during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. 52.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Metacrine Company Profile

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Metacrine (MTCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Metacrine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metacrine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.