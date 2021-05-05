IAMGOLD’s (IMG) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$5.00 price target on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 30.55% from the stock’s current price.

IMG has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on IAMGOLD to C$5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAMGOLD has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.04.

IMG traded up C$0.11 on Wednesday, reaching C$3.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,470,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,716. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.05. IAMGOLD has a one year low of C$3.61 and a one year high of C$7.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$452.93 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other IAMGOLD news, Senior Officer Benjamin Richard Little sold 16,562 shares of IAMGOLD stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.21, for a total transaction of C$69,726.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$162,577.57.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

