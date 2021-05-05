Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Price Target Raised to $335.00

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PEN. Citigroup raised their price objective on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.50.

Shares of Penumbra stock traded down $12.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $275.95. The stock had a trading volume of 11,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,587. The business has a fifty day moving average of $280.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.25. Penumbra has a fifty-two week low of $161.11 and a fifty-two week high of $314.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,020.74 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.67 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Penumbra will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth $64,559,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,379,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,397,000 after purchasing an additional 299,404 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,558,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,806,000 after acquiring an additional 192,981 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,336,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,846,000 after acquiring an additional 108,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 338.0% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 132,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,926,000 after acquiring an additional 102,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

