PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PZC)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th.

PZC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.02. 67 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,025. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.43. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $11.15.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

