Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $112.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.40% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Chevron have risen 25.6% year to date, more than the Zacks Oil & Gas International Integrated industry’s gain of 21.9% during the same period. While the company has struggled with depressed demand stemming from the coronavirus pandemic, it recently hiked its dividend by 3.9% in a shareholder friendly move. Chevron’s Noble Energy takeover has expanded its footprint in the DJ Basin and the Permian Basin along with the addition of cash-generating offshore assets in Israel. However, Chevron was not immune to last year’s commodity price crash, forcing it to cut capital spending and suspend buybacks. The company’s high oil price sensitivity is a concern too. Moreover, the supermajor’s reserve replacement ratio of 74% is indicative of its inability to add reserves to replace the amount of oil and gas produced”

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CVX. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.44.

CVX traded up $3.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.38. 400,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,677,410. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $112.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 52,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its position in Chevron by 191.0% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 18,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 11,925 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 55,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 12,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after buying an additional 5,971 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

