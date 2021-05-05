Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Warner Music Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of WMG stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.40. 37,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,739. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.55 and its 200-day moving average is $35.23. Warner Music Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th.

In other Warner Music Group news, CEO Max Lousada sold 484,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $16,108,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,735,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $181,116,657.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

WMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Warner Music Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.41.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

