BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Shares Purchased by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 175.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,254,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 799,175 shares during the period. BlackBerry accounts for approximately 1.0% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $10,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BB. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in BlackBerry by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,424,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,223,000 after acquiring an additional 238,784 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,307,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,938,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,853,000 after purchasing an additional 530,830 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,832,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,130,000 after purchasing an additional 36,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,109,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 112,962 shares during the last quarter. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on BB shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on BlackBerry from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Scotiabank downgraded BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on BlackBerry from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. BlackBerry currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.96.

In related news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $142,333.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BB traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,372,426. BlackBerry Limited has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $28.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 86.01%. The company had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

See Also: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.