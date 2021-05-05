Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Sells 968 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 13.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $11,235,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 177,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,247,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $12,618,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,091,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,894,000 after buying an additional 16,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $105.68. 53,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,965,604. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.10. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $72.53 and a 52 week high of $105.12.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.