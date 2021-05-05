Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Shares Purchased by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management owned about 0.13% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $4,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 20.2% during the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 275,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 46,125 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 6.8% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 79,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 10.3% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 717,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,460,000 after purchasing an additional 67,170 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 77.2% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,865,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,410,000 after purchasing an additional 812,937 shares during the period.

CEF traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,289. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

