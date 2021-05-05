Hollencrest Capital Management Has $2.78 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 22.6% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 46,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 8,561 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 69,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 59,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 26,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 83,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 26,287 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday. DZ Bank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.15.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.70. 1,303,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,946,604. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.51. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $62.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.