Hollencrest Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management owned 0.06% of SSR Mining worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in SSR Mining by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 15.7% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 16,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the first quarter worth $508,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SSR Mining by 1.9% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 59,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SSR Mining by 93.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. 51.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on SSRM shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on SSR Mining from $39.50 to $38.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

Shares of SSR Mining stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,794. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. SSR Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $25.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.37. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $370.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.40 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

