Peerplays Achieves Market Cap of $1.36 Million (PPY)

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded 38.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 5th. One Peerplays coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000529 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Peerplays has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. Peerplays has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $6,839.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00067339 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $151.24 or 0.00263949 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $657.53 or 0.01147569 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00031685 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $416.00 or 0.00726030 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,226.47 or 0.99875166 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Peerplays Profile

Peerplays launched on April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. The official website for Peerplays is www.peerplays.com . The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Peerplays is The Gaming Blockchain, disrupting the global gaming industry with a new paradigm of fairness, transparency, speed, and security. Peerplays uses Graphene technology and *Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to provide the fastest, most decentralized blockchain consensus model available today. Learn more about this world-leading blockchain at www.peerplays.com. *A move to Gamified Proof of Stake (GPoS) is currently in progress. “

Peerplays Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peerplays should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peerplays using one of the exchanges listed above.

