Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 132,678 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,212,029 shares.The stock last traded at $3.74 and had previously closed at $3.40.

FI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays raised shares of Frank’s International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.06. The firm has a market cap of $847.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.51.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Frank’s International had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 72.93%. The company had revenue of $94.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Frank’s International will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,061,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $109,768,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289,748 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Frank’s International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,184,000. Paradiem LLC acquired a new stake in Frank’s International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,066,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Frank’s International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,337,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Frank’s International by 761.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 497,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 439,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

