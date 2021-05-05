American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $125.76

Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $125.76 and last traded at $125.76, with a volume of 5770 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $124.55.

AFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.20.

The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.48 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.20%.

In other American Financial Group news, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $150,542.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,481. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $36,642.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:AFG)

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

