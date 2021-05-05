Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Trading Down 6.5%

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)’s stock price traded down 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.34 and last traded at $29.80. 19,474 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 468,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.87.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nurix Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.53.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 5,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $212,826.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,580.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,430 shares of company stock worth $623,987 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 559.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

About Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

