Invesco Senior Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:VVR)

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust stock remained flat at $$4.24 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 41,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,029. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $4.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.02.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

