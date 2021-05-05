AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen updated its FY21 guidance to $8.45-8.60 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 8.450-8.600 EPS.

Shares of ABC traded down $6.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.57. The stock had a trading volume of 157,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,579. AmerisourceBergen has a twelve month low of $81.51 and a twelve month high of $125.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.99.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.67.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $3,797,988.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,724 shares in the company, valued at $24,426,962.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $609,163.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,249.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,373 shares of company stock valued at $10,882,620. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

